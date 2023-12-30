For bracketology insights on Northern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 256

Northern Illinois' best wins

Against the Detroit Mercy Titans on December 10, Northern Illinois picked up its best win of the season, which was a 75-66 home victory. With 17 points, Jayden Marable was the leading scorer versus Detroit Mercy. Second on the team was Brooke Stonebraker, with 13 points.

Next best wins

72-55 over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 24

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 295/RPI) on November 25

65-55 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 319/RPI) on December 18

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 348/RPI) on November 21

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Northern Illinois gets to face the 24th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Huskies have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NIU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

