The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 play.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers' 65.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 64.4 the Bonnies allow.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-3.

Saint Bonaventure is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 65.1 points.

The 56.8 points per game the Bonnies record are 9.6 fewer points than the Ramblers allow (66.4).

When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 1-1.

Loyola Chicago is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.

This season the Bonnies are shooting 38% from the field, five% lower than the Ramblers give up.

The Ramblers make 39% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

