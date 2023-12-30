Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) facing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Sam Galanopoulos: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

