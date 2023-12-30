Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) facing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.