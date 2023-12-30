Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Des Watson: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Greg Dolan: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|167th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|65
|340th
|148th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|79
|328th
|184th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|338th
|321st
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|191st
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|27th
|17.5
|Assists
|10.1
|342nd
|267th
|13
|Turnovers
|13
|267th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.