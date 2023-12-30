Saturday's contest at Reilly Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) going head-to-head against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) at 1:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a win for Loyola Chicago by a score of 65-61, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Ramblers are coming off of a 98-69 loss to Iowa in their last outing on Thursday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 61

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

Against the Northwestern Wildcats on November 29, the Ramblers registered their best win of the season, a 73-68 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bonnies are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 199) on November 29

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 207) on December 9

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 292) on December 2

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 298) on December 18

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 326) on November 16

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have a -14 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.1 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, and are allowing 66.4 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Ramblers are averaging 10.8 fewer points per game at home (60.2) than on the road (71).

At home Loyola Chicago is allowing 60.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than it is away (73.6).

