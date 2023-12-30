Will Loyola Chicago be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Loyola Chicago's full tournament resume.

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 201

Loyola Chicago's best wins

When Loyola Chicago defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, who are ranked No. 166 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 73-68, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Sam Galanopoulos, as the leading scorer in the victory over Northwestern, amassed 20 points, while Alyssa Fisher was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 300/RPI) on December 9

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 319/RPI) on December 2

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 9

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on November 16

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 345/RPI) on December 18

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Loyola Chicago is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Loyola Chicago is playing the 254th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Ramblers' 17 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.

Loyola Chicago has 17 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Saint Louis Billikens

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Saint Louis Billikens Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

