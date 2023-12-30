The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) travel to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Ramblers games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Central Michigan has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

In the Chippewas' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Loyola Chicago is 88th in college basketball. It is far below that, 124th, according to computer rankings.

The Ramblers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, Loyola Chicago has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

