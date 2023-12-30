Saturday's game that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Joseph J. Gentile Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 77, Central Michigan 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-12.6)

Loyola Chicago (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Michigan is 4-6-0. A total of three out of the Ramblers' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Chippewas' games have gone over.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (135th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is recording 36.3 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Loyola Chicago connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents (7.8).

The Ramblers' 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 143rd in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 202nd in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Ramblers commit 12.3 per game (227th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (238th in college basketball play).

