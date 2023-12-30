Livingston County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Livingston County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Trier High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
