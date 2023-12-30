Saturday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) playing the Bradley Braves (4-5) at 5:00 PM ET.

Illinois State vs. Bradley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

5.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Maya Wong: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 14 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

14 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Caroline Waite: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Alex Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Halli Poock: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

