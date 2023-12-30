When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Illinois State be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-0 NR NR 157

Illinois State's best wins

Illinois State's signature win this season came on November 25 in a 62-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels. In the win against Saint Mary's (CA), Deanna Wilson posted a team-leading 18 points. Maya Wong contributed nine points.

Next best wins

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 195/RPI) on November 24

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on December 19

102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 30

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 326/RPI) on November 6

78-74 at home over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on December 30

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Illinois State has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Illinois State is facing the 219th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Redbirds have 19 games remaining this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Illinois State has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

