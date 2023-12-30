For bracketology insights on Illinois State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 178

Illinois State's best wins

Illinois State's signature win this season came on November 20 in a 61-52 victory over the Long Beach State Beach. With 20 points, Darius Burford was the leading scorer against Long Beach State. Second on the team was Dalton Banks, with 19 points.

Next best wins

69-64 on the road over UIC (No. 177/RPI) on November 30

75-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 194/RPI) on December 17

62-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 256/RPI) on December 6

85-64 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on December 21

76-72 at home over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on December 3

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Illinois State has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Illinois State gets the 267th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Redbirds' upcoming schedule, they have three games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

ISU has 13 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

