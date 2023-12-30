When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Eastern Illinois be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Eastern Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Eastern Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 324

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois' best win

Eastern Illinois' best win this season came against the Coppin State Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 356) in the RPI. Eastern Illinois brought home the 48-46 win at a neutral site on November 18. The leading point-getter against Coppin State was Corey Swayer Jr., who recorded 15 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Eastern Illinois has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Eastern Illinois is playing the 210th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Panthers have 17 games remaining this year, including four versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Eastern Illinois' upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Eastern Illinois' next game

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Eastern Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.