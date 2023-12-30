The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline FanDuel DePaul (-6.5) 134.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

DePaul has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Blue Demons' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Chicago State is 7-10-1 ATS this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Cougars' 18 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate DePaul considerably higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (222nd).

The Blue Demons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

