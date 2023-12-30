The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline FanDuel DePaul (-6.5) 134.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

DePaul has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, five out of the Blue Demons' 11 games have hit the over.

Chicago State has put together a 7-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Cougars' 18 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 101st in college basketball. It is far below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Demons were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

