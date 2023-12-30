The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 345th.
  • The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
  • When DePaul totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Blue Demons surrendered 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than when playing on the road (77.4).
  • DePaul made 9.5 threes per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

