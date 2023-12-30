The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 345th.

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.

When DePaul totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Demons surrendered 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than when playing on the road (77.4).

DePaul made 9.5 threes per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

