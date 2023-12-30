How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 345th.
- The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
- When DePaul totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Blue Demons surrendered 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than when playing on the road (77.4).
- DePaul made 9.5 threes per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
