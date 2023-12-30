The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 346th.
  • The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
  • DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
  • The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Chicago State is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, DePaul scored nine more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (66.4).
  • Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last year, ceding 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.
  • In home games, DePaul drained 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Chicago State is putting up 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).
  • The Cougars concede 69 points per game at home, and 69.9 away.
  • Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

