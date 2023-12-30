How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 346th.
- The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Cougars allow.
- DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
- Chicago State is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed in away games (77.4).
- In home games, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to away from home (33.7%).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
- In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69) than on the road (69.9).
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State makes fewer 3-pointers away (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
