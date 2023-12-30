The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 346th.

The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Cougars allow.

DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.

Chicago State is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed in away games (77.4).

In home games, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to away from home (33.7%).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69) than on the road (69.9).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State makes fewer 3-pointers away (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule