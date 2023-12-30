How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) battle the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 346th.
- The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars allow.
- When DePaul puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.2% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.
- Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul posted 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 77.4.
- DePaul drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.
- In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69) than away (69.9).
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State makes fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
