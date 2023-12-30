The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) battle the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 346th.

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars allow.

When DePaul puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.2% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.

Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul posted 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 77.4.

DePaul drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69) than away (69.9).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State makes fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule