The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Blue Demons record just 4.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Cougars give up (70.7).

When DePaul totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.

Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.4.

In home games, DePaul drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it scores 60.

The Cougars allow 69 points per game at home, and 69.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule