The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 345th.

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars allow.

DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

Chicago State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (77).

When Chicago State allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively DePaul played better in home games last year, putting up 75.4 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 77.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, DePaul fared better at home last year, draining 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (60).

At home, the Cougars concede 69 points per game. On the road, they concede 69.9.

At home, Chicago State makes 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages away (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule