The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons average are the same as the Cougars give up.

DePaul has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 179th.

The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.4.

In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better in home games last season, making 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home Chicago State is scoring 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).

The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (69.9).

Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule