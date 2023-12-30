Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) versus the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.2)

DePaul (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 8-9-0. The Blue Demons have gone over the point total in four games, while Cougars games have gone over eight times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.6 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 77 per contest (310th in college basketball).

The 31.1 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 351st in the country, and are 5.4 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents grab per contest.

DePaul connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 36.2% from long range.

The Blue Demons' 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 321st in college basketball, and the 100 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 341st in college basketball.

DePaul has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (312th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.