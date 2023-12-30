Saturday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) going head-to-head against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for DePaul, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Chicago State is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus DePaul. The two sides are projected to exceed the 136.5 total.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Line: DePaul -6.5

Point Total: 136.5

Moneyline (To Win): DePaul -300, Chicago State +250

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Pick ATS: Chicago State (+6.5)



Chicago State (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



DePaul has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 8-9-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Cougars' games have gone over. The teams score 131.4 points per game combined, 5.1 less than this matchup's total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 77 per contest (306th in college basketball). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is recording 31.1 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5 per contest.

DePaul makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Blue Demons score 86.5 points per 100 possessions (321st in college basketball), while giving up 100 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (256th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (345th in college basketball), and allow 70.7 per contest (174th in college basketball).

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3.

Chicago State connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) at a 28.7% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Chicago State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 13.5 per game (308th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (51st in college basketball).

