Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) taking on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for DePaul, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.0)

DePaul (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Chicago State, who is 8-9-0 ATS. The Blue Demons have hit the over in four games, while Cougars games have gone over eight times.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 77 per outing (306th in college basketball). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The 31.1 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 351st in the nation, and are 5.4 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents collect per contest.

DePaul connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from deep.

The Blue Demons average 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (321st in college basketball), and give up 100 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (256th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (174th in college basketball).

Chicago State is 345th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Chicago State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Chicago State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 13.5 per game (308th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (51st in college basketball).

