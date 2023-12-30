Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for DePaul, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.1)

DePaul (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Chicago State's 8-9-0 ATS record. The Blue Demons are 4-6-0 and the Cougars are 8-9-0 in terms of going over the point total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (scoring 66.6 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball while giving up 77 per outing to rank 308th in college basketball) and have a -114 scoring differential overall.

DePaul pulls down 31.1 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.4 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 36.2% from long range.

The Blue Demons rank 322nd in college basketball by averaging 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd in college basketball, allowing 100 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (310th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 64.8 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a -106 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Chicago State pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 35.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Chicago State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Chicago State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 13.5 per game (305th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (52nd in college basketball).

