Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.2)

DePaul (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Chicago State's 8-9-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-6-0 and the Cougars are 8-9-0.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -114 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball and are giving up 77 per outing to rank 308th in college basketball.

DePaul records 31.1 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.4 boards per game.

DePaul makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (155th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons' 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 322nd in college basketball, and the 100 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 342nd in college basketball.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (310th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball.

Chicago State ranks 339th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Chicago State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) at a 28.7% rate (335th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Chicago State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 13.5 per game (305th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (52nd in college basketball).

