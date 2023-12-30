DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls (14-19) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) take the court at United Center on Saturday, December 30, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Tyrese Maxey Total Fantasy Pts 1158.7 1255.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 41.8 Fantasy Rank 29 17

Buy DeRozan and Maxey gear on Fanatics!

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, making 45.3% of shots from the floor.

The Bulls average 110.0 points per game (27th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -86 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. it collects 42.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in the league, while its opponents grab 44.8 per outing.

The Bulls knock down 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.8 (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.2.

Chicago has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (first in NBA play) while forcing 14.0 (seventh in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers

Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 26.3 points, 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 121.9 points per game, third in league, and allowing 111.1 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +335 scoring differential.

Philadelphia ranks ninth in the league at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 42.4 its opponents average.

The 76ers make 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.3. They shoot 37.9% from deep, and their opponents shoot 34.6%.

Philadelphia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Tyrese Maxey Plus/Minus Per Game -3.5 10.2 Usage Percentage 26.0% 26.9% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 59.4% Total Rebound Pct 5.7% 5.8% Assist Pct 23.5% 26.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.