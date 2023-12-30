Chicago State vs. DePaul December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaden Henley: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Chicago State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|269th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|65.8
|332nd
|326th
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|347th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|343rd
|359th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|234th
|187th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|106th
|14.9
|Assists
|9.8
|349th
|321st
|14.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|299th
