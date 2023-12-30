The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaden Henley: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chicago State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 269th 71.0 Points Scored 65.8 332nd 326th 78.6 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 347th 31.2 Rebounds 31.5 343rd 359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.5 234th 187th 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 310th 106th 14.9 Assists 9.8 349th 321st 14.0 Turnovers 13.4 299th

