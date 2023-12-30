The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jaden Henley: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
269th 71.0 Points Scored 65.8 332nd
326th 78.6 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd
347th 31.2 Rebounds 31.5 343rd
359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.5 234th
187th 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 310th
106th 14.9 Assists 9.8 349th
321st 14.0 Turnovers 13.4 299th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.