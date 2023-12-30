The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
  • This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Chicago State is 3-0 when it scores more than 77 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
  • The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (69.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Chicago State sinks fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

