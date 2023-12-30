The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.

The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.

Chicago State is 3-0 when it scores more than 77 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.

The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (69.9).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State sinks fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule