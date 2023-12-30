How to Watch Chicago State vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Chicago State vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.
- The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
- Chicago State is 3-0 when it scores more than 77 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
- The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (69.9).
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State sinks fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
