Player props are listed for DeMar DeRozan and Tyrese Maxey, among others, when the Chicago Bulls host the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -159) 0.5 (Over: -185)

The 24.5 points prop total set for DeRozan on Saturday is 2.2 more than his season scoring average (22.3).

He has averaged 0.8 fewer rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Saturday's assist over/under for DeRozan (5.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.

DeRozan has connected on 0.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Coby White on Saturday is 3.9 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.6).

He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

White has collected 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 26.3 points Maxey scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Maxey averages 6.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Maxey has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Tobias Harris has averaged 17.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Harris has averaged 3.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Harris has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

