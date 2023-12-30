As they prepare for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9), the Chicago Bulls (14-19) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 at United Center.

In their last time out, the Bulls lost 120-104 to the Pacers on Thursday. Patrick Williams scored a team-best 22 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Jevon Carter PG Questionable Ankle 5.3 0.7 1.2 Patrick Williams PF Questionable Ankle 10.3 4.1 1.5 Onuralp Bitim SG Out Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 222.5

