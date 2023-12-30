The Chicago Bulls (14-19) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 222.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

In 17 of 33 games this season, Chicago and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.

The average total in Chicago's games this year is 222.7, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulls have a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

This season, Chicago has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 17 51.5% 110 231.9 112.6 223.7 221.7 76ers 20 64.5% 121.9 231.9 111.1 223.7 227.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Bulls' past 10 outings have hit the over.

In home games, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-7-0).

The Bulls put up 110 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the 76ers give up.

Chicago is 12-1 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bulls and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 16-17 5-8 18-15 76ers 22-9 4-3 21-10

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Bulls 76ers 110 Points Scored (PG) 121.9 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 12-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.1 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 15-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-2 14-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

