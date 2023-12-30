Bulls vs. 76ers December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 30, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (10-17) take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds per contest.
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.5 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Coby White averages 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
- Patrick Williams averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 6.7 boards.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid delivers 34.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.
- Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).
- The 76ers are receiving 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this year.
- The 76ers are receiving 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is putting up 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|76ers
|109.9
|Points Avg.
|122.9
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.0
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
