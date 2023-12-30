On Saturday, December 30, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (10-17) take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.5 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White averages 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Patrick Williams averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 6.7 boards.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid delivers 34.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

The 76ers are receiving 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this year.

The 76ers are receiving 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is putting up 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Bulls 76ers 109.9 Points Avg. 122.9 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 44.8% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.7% Three Point % 38.0%

