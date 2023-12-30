The Chicago Bulls (14-19) take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Bulls 110

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 1.5)

76ers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)

76ers (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The 76ers (22-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.5% of the time, 22.5% more often than the Bulls (16-17-0) this season.

Chicago (5-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (38.5%) than Philadelphia (4-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Chicago does it less often (54.5% of the time) than Philadelphia (67.7%).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-6) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 110 (fourth-worst), they rank 10th in the league with 112.6 points allowed per contest.

Chicago is grabbing 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bulls haven't produced many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 23.5 assists per game.

Chicago is forcing 14 turnovers per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.3 turnovers per contest (best).

So far this season, the Bulls are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.1% (19th-ranked) from downtown.

