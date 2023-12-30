Bradley vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-7) at Redbird Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-57 and heavily favors Illinois State to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Braves head into this contest following a 68-47 loss to South Dakota on Wednesday.
Bradley vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Bradley vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 81, Bradley 57
Other MVC Predictions
- Drake vs Southern Illinois
- Northern Iowa vs Missouri State
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves registered their best win of the season on November 22, when they took down the Elon Phoenix, who rank No. 299 in our computer rankings, 66-59.
- Bradley has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).
- Bradley has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).
Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 over Elon (No. 299) on November 22
- 63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on December 2
- 65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on November 12
Bradley Leaders
- Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%
- Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
- Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 62.2 points per game, 249th in college basketball, while giving up 68.5 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.
- The Braves score 67.2 points per game at home, and 56.3 on the road.
- At home Bradley is allowing 67.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is away (73.5).
