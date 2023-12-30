Saturday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-7) at Redbird Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-57 and heavily favors Illinois State to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Braves head into this contest following a 68-47 loss to South Dakota on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 81, Bradley 57

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves registered their best win of the season on November 22, when they took down the Elon Phoenix, who rank No. 299 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

Bradley has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Bradley has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 299) on November 22

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on December 2

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on November 12

Bradley Leaders

Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%

10.5 PTS, 48.9 FG% Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

10.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54) Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

6.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

8.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 62.2 points per game, 249th in college basketball, while giving up 68.5 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.

The Braves score 67.2 points per game at home, and 56.3 on the road.

At home Bradley is allowing 67.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is away (73.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.