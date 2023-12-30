There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big East teams. That includes the St. John's Red Storm versus the Creighton Bluejays.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Providence Friars at Seton Hall Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Xavier Musketeers at Villanova Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - St. John's Red Storm at Creighton Bluejays 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 FloHoops

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!