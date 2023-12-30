Alex Caruso will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his most recent action, a 120-104 loss to the Pacers, Caruso put up 15 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Caruso's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.8 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.4 PRA -- 15.8 16.3 PR -- 13.4 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Caruso has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.1 points per game.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Alex Caruso vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 31 10 4 4 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.