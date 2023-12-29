If you live in Will County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29

Location: Teutopolis, IL

Teutopolis, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29

Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somonauk High School at Wilmington High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29

Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lane Tech College Prep at Lincoln-Way Central High School