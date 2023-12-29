Tyler Johnson will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars meet at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Johnson's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Johnson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Johnson has averaged 14:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -16.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in 10 of 33 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 33 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 3 11 Points 2 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

