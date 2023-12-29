How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 62.4 points per game are 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars give up.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.
- The Cougars score 72.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 70.0 the Panthers give up.
- When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 70.0 points, it is 3-5.
- Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).
- The Panthers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
- Ava Stoller: 10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
- Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)
- Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 68-43
|Cintas Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 77-74
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/20/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 106-38
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
