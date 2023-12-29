The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 62.4 points per game are 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars give up.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.

The Cougars score 72.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 70.0 the Panthers give up.

When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 70.0 points, it is 3-5.

Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Panthers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)

8.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule