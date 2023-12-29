Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) meeting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

