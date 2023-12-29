Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jermaine Hamlin: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 276th 70.5 Points Scored 71.5 258th 169th 70.3 Points Allowed 63.3 28th 290th 33.8 Rebounds 38.7 93rd 219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 209th 7.2 3pt Made 5.7 317th 305th 11.4 Assists 14.2 138th 36th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 138th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.