The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a six-game road losing skid at the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois matchup in this article.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Eastern Illinois has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

A total of three Panthers games this year have hit the over.

