The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will attempt to halt a six-game road losing streak at the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 250th.

The 72.2 points per game the Cougars score are 7.4 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).

SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville puts up 87.2 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 26.2 points per contest.

The Cougars are ceding 64.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (76.3).

When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is sinking 1.7 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (6.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule