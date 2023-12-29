How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will attempt to halt a six-game road losing streak at the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 250th.
- The 72.2 points per game the Cougars score are 7.4 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville puts up 87.2 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 26.2 points per contest.
- The Cougars are ceding 64.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (76.3).
- When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is sinking 1.7 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (6.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.1%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|W 99-56
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 75-64
|Carver Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
