The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will attempt to halt a six-game road losing streak at the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 250th.
  • The 72.2 points per game the Cougars score are 7.4 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville puts up 87.2 points per game in home games, compared to 61 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 26.2 points per contest.
  • The Cougars are ceding 64.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (76.3).
  • When playing at home, SIU-Edwardsville is sinking 1.7 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (6.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Ball State L 83-71 John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible W 99-56 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley L 75-64 Carver Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

