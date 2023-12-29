Friday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) matching up at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 70, Eastern Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9)

SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Illinois is 4-5-0. The Cougars have gone over the point total in six games, while Panthers games have gone over four times. SIU-Edwardsville is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games, while Eastern Illinois has gone 4-5 against the spread and 2-7 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars average 72.2 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 34.9 rebounds per game SIU-Edwardsville averages rank 249th in college basketball, and are 1.1 more than the 33.8 its opponents grab per contest.

SIU-Edwardsville hits 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.2 (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

The Cougars rank 135th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd in college basketball defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

SIU-Edwardsville has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

