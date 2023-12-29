Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sangamon County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Berlin High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
