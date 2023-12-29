The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Peacock. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -18.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

Northwestern has had an average of 135.9 points in its games this season, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Wildcats are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Jackson State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Northwestern.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 36.4% 72.8 142.1 63.1 144.4 135.1 Jackson State 9 90% 69.3 142.1 81.3 144.4 147.6

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The 72.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.5 fewer points than the Tigers allow (81.3).

Northwestern is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 5-6-0 1-3 5-6-0 Jackson State 5-5-0 3-1 7-3-0

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Jackson State 13-5 Home Record 7-2 7-4 Away Record 6-14 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

