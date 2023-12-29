The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) take the court against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Jackson State matchup.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Betting Trends

Northwestern has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In the Wildcats' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Jackson State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

In the Tigers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+14000), Northwestern is 49th in the country. It is far below that, 70th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have experienced the 14th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +14000.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +14000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

