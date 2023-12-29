Northwestern vs. Jackson State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) take the court against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Jackson State matchup.
Northwestern vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Northwestern vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Jackson State Moneyline
Northwestern vs. Jackson State Betting Trends
- Northwestern has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- In the Wildcats' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Jackson State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Tigers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +14000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+14000), Northwestern is 49th in the country. It is far below that, 70th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have experienced the 14th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +14000.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +14000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
