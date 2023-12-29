The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) play the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Peacock

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Northwestern is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 344th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 202nd.

The Wildcats record 8.5 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Tigers give up (81.3).

Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in away games (68.4).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern fared better in home games last season, draining 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule